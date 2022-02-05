Peterborough v QPR player ratings

QPR were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship strugglers Peterborough. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

David Marshall: 6

Had very little to do but made a rushed clearance from a back-pass to his feet that led to Peterborough’s first goal from a quick throw that was not cleared. Perhaps should have been better positioned to stop the second goal from Jade Jones too.







Moses Odubajo: 6

Worked hard to get forward, having started the game on the right before being switched in the second half to the left. Crossing was very hit and miss and he could have been defensively tighter in the build-up to the decisive second goal for the home side.

Dion Sanderson: 6

An aerial threat at corners and defensively solid on his full debut. Looks a useful addition to Rangers’ defensive stocks.

Rob Dickie: 7

Made some excellent interceptions when he stepped out of defence on more than one occasion to bring the ball forward. Like the rest of the defence, should have dealt better in the build-up to Peterborough’s first goal.

Jimmy Dunne 6

Won his headers and looked relatively comfortable throughout in a game Rangers largely dominated. Enjoyed a good tussle with the physical Johnson Clarke-Harris.

Lee Wallace: 6

Solid display before being replaced at half-time with Wednesday’s game against Middlesbrough very much in the mind of boss Mark Warburton.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Delivered some excellent corners which should have led to at least two goals and was an influential presence in the middle of the park. Rangers lost their way somewhat when he was withdrawn on 70 minutes.

Luke Amos: 6

Looked lively in the first half before making way for Jeff Hendrick at half-time after being on the receiving end of a poor challenge from Ronnie Edwards.

Ilias Chair: 7

Looked understandably rusty early in the game after six weeks without much football, but went close to scoring with a fine shot that was parried wide, then hit the bar from a free-kick before making way for George Thomas.

Charlie Austin: 5

A poor display. Gave the ball away numerous times in good positions which led to Peterborough breaking forward, and never really looked like scoring despite Rangers having plenty of the ball.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Shot just wide after latching on to Sanderson’s knock-down from a Johansen corner. His pressing caused the Peterborough defence some nervous moments in the first half and as always he worked hard – but with no reward.

Albert Adomah: 6

Almost made an immediate impact from the bench when his volley straight after half-time was superbly tipped away by Steven Benda. Unable to really hurt the home side with his pace and dribbling on a bobbly pitch and his crossing was not at its best.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

A steady rather than spectacular debut for the on-loan Newcastle man after coming off the bench at half-time. Showed some good quality on the ball and passed it efficiently but was unable to unlock the home defence.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Didn’t really get the chance to make an impression on the game after coming on for the final 20 minutes. Played too deep and, as usual, looked nice on the ball without really hurting the other team.

George Thomas: 6

Looked enthusiastic when he came on for the final 20 minutes but despite his best efforts nothing really came off as Peterborough shut up shop after grabbing their second goal.

