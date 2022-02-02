McCallum close to returning for QPR

Sam McCallum is due to return to training at QPR this week as he nears a return to first-team action.

The on-loan Norwich youngster has not played for the R’s since being replaced in the 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in October after re-injuring his hamstring.

McCallum underwent surgery but is now close to a comeback, according to manager Mark Warburton.







Warburton said: “Sam McCallum is now coming back. He’s training with us this week, will play some B team football early next week and be available for selection.

“We’ve got youthfulness, energy and pace to come into the team.”

Ilias Chair will also be available for selection against Peterborough in the FA Cup on Saturday after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.







