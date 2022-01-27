QPR defender De Wijs could make surprise move

QPR defender Jordy de Wijs could make a surprise loan move in the final stages of the transfer window.

The Dutchman, 27, has been plagued by injuries since arriving on loan from Hull City a year ago.

Rangers signed him on a permanent deal during the summer and he has since started just 11 league matches.







He has not featured for three months because of a calf problem, but recently returned to training.

With Monday’s transfer deadline approaching, he has surprisingly been the subject of interest from a number of clubs.

QPR are looking to send Conor Masterson back out on loan, with Crewe currently looking most likely to be the Irishman’s next destination. Fleetwood Town are also keen.

Sheffield Wednesday were interested in Masterson, who was recently on loan at Cambridge United, but the Owls have brought in former Brentford centre-back Harlee Dean from Birmingham.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton wants Masterson to pick up more first-team experience.

And there is now a strong possibility that both Masterson and De Wijs will go out on loan in the coming days.

QPR strengthened their defensive options this week by signing Dion Sanderson on loan from Wolves for the rest of the season.

They are now looking to complete a deal to bring in Jamie Paterson from Swansea.

Paterson, 30, can operate as a winger or through the middle and his arrival will pave the way for George Thomas to leave.

Rangers are focusing on the Paterson deal after attempts to sign Derby playmaker Tom Lawrence came to nothing.

Dom Ball was earmarked for a possible exit – but that was before the possibility of a move for De Wijs arose.

Ball is trusted by Warburton, who worked with him at Watford and Glasgow Rangers before taking him to QPR and is somewhat reluctant to let him go.

His contract expires at the end of the season and, with Luke Amos and Sam Field back from injury, and given how well Ball has served the club, Rangers have been open to letting him move on if a good opportunity comes his way.

But Ball can play in defence as well as midfield so would potentially offer cover if both De Wijs and Masterson go elsewhere.







