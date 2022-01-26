QPR v Swansea player ratings

QPR were unable to extend their winning run, drawing 0-0 at home to Swansea City in a very forgettable game. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









David Marshall: 8

Another very sound performance. Produced a fine save low down to his left in the second half and was alert to any danger throughout the game.

Rob Dickie: 6

Not at his best. Ponderous on the ball at times and was given problems out wide.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Continues to impress with his committed performances at the heart of the defence.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Defended well and linked up nicely with Lee Wallace on the left.

Moses Odubajo: 7

Very lively in the first half. Set up a great chance for Lyndon Dykes late on but the striker was unable to take it.

Sam Field: 8

Excellent display, especially in the first half. Calm on the ball, won several key challenges and covered plenty of ground.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Worked hard in midfield but was not at his creative best.

Luke Amos: 6

Got through some important defensive work and was always keen to get involved going forward, not least when he hit the post in the second half, but Rangers missed Ilias Chair badly.

Lee Wallace: 7

Ran tirelessly on the left before being brought off in the second half.

Chris Willock: 7

Showed lovely skill in tight spaces to avoid challenges as he repeatedly troubled Swansea in the first half. Faded after that though and was taken off on the second half after picking up a knock.

Charlie Austin: 6

Not much came his way in terms of scoring opportunities. Headed a Willock cross straight at keeper Ben Hamer but in any case was adjudged to be offside.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Dykes, on as a substitute, squandered a late chance when he shot at Tamer after being set up by Odubajo.

Albert Adomah: 6

Helped raise the tempo after coming on, but Rangers had a lucky escape after he lost possession near the halfway line.







