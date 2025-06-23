QPR set for busy spell – here’s some of what supporters can expect

It’s likely to be a busy spell at QPR. Here’s some of what Rangers supporters can expect over the next week or so.

Ties cut with Cifuentes

The situation with Marti Cifuentes is likely to be formally resolved.

Axed in April, when he was placed on gardening leave, the Spaniard has been in limbo and so far unable to land any of the Championship managerial jobs that have been up for grabs. For their part, Rangers cannot afford to wait much longer for a line to be drawn and a new man installed.

So, expect the club to officially mark the end of the Cifuentes era. What tone that’s done in will be interesting. He left under a cloud but is credited with doing a good job overall, which Rangers might well choose to strongly acknowledge in their confirmation of ties being cut.

Watch out too for whether the position regarding Cifuentes’ right-hand man, Xavier Calm, is also clarified.

Stephan confirmed as head coach

The Cifuentes era formally ending will pave the way for Julien Stephan to be confirmed as the new head coach. The Frenchman achieved great success with Rennes, delivering their first trophy for almost half a century, and has long been Rangers’ first choice to take over.

Diarra also arriving

Stephan is expected to be joined at Loftus Road by former France international Alou Diarra, who is set to return to London, having played for West Ham and Charlton during his playing career.

Denis Zanko, who has managed Laval, Le Mans and more recently Toulouse, is another possible option as Stephan’s assistant, but it currently looks like Diarra will be appointed to the role.

Stephan will also be joined at QPR by analyst Rudy Cuni, who worked closely with him at Rennes.

Other coaching additions

Other additions to the coaching staff are also likely in the next week or so. Expect to see at least two more.

Signings to begin in earnest

The first major signing of the Stephan era could be Reading’s Amadou Mbengue. Rangers have been looking to complete a deal for the defender but have faced competition from other clubs. A number of other potential signings have also been lined up and movement on that front is expected in the next few days.

New contract and loan move for Cooper

Keeper Murphy Cooper is set to have his contract extended and join Barnsley on loan. He did well on loan at Stevenage, who wanted him back, but he is heading to Oakwell.

More interest in Varane

QPR have already received offers for Jonathan Varane from Espanyol and, more recently, from Rapid Vienna and Basel. Meanwhile, St Etienne have also expressed an interest in the midfielder, so another bid could be imminent.

Kelman’s future to become clearer

After an outstanding season on loan at Leyton Orient, Charlie Kelman will be given the chance to make his mark at QPR. But several clubs are interested in the striker and, if he stalls over committing himself to Rangers, they will have to decide whether to cash in. Watch this space.

Departures

Expect to see some fringe players shipped out, such as Hevertton Santos, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Taylor Richards.

There has been interest in Santos and Dixon-Bonner, but with Richards having not started a league game for QPR – or on loan at Cambridge United last season – it’s unlikely clubs will be beating the door down to sign him. It’s also unlikely that Rangers will be willing to let him see out the final year of his contract, so some kind of agreement to part ways seems the logical step.