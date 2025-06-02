Espanyol make offer for QPR midfielder Varane
Espanyol have made an offer for QPR midfielder Jonathan Varane.
The Spanish club have suggested a package potentially worth just over £5m for Varane, who impressed after a difficult start to his first season in English football.
Frenchman Varane, 23, was signed from Sporting Gijon last summer for an initial fee of £875,000 and has made 39 Championship appearances for the R’s.
Espanyol, who finished 14th in La Liga last season, are looking to take him back to Spain.
Rangers are expected to reject the offer.
Robert sharp
02/06/2025 @ 10:00 pm
Play this guy, would be great for us if some of the youngsters could gel and Kelman starts scoring might have a play offs chance. Still need to sort out the leaky defence that costs us so many points.
Need to have a couple of experienced organisers to run the middle, love watching them come good.
Watching Eze from his early years and to now our coaching staff must be proud.
Dave Robinson
02/06/2025 @ 5:14 pm
it could be seen as good business to turn a 400% mark up. However the bigger question is where do we find the replacement & how much could he be worth in 12 months