Espanyol make offer for QPR midfielder Varane

Espanyol have made an offer for QPR midfielder Jonathan Varane.

The Spanish club have suggested a package potentially worth just over £5m for Varane, who impressed after a difficult start to his first season in English football.

Frenchman Varane, 23, was signed from Sporting Gijon last summer for an initial fee of £875,000 and has made 39 Championship appearances for the R’s.

Espanyol, who finished 14th in La Liga last season, are looking to take him back to Spain.

Rangers are expected to reject the offer.