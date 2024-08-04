QPR complete £875,000 signing of midfielder Varane

QPR have confirmed the signing of French midfielder Jonathan Varane.

The 22-year-old has been brought in from Spanish club Sporting de Gijón for £875,000.

Varane (pictured on the right above) had three years remaining on his contract but had fallen out of favour and was available for transfer.







Meanwhile, QPR are interested in signing left-back Owen Beck on loan from Liverpool.

It comes amid doubts over the future of Kenneth Paal, who is in the final year of his R’s contract and has so far not agreed a new deal.

Rangers are looking to sell the Dutchman unless he re-signs – and Beck, 21, has been identified as a potential replacement, as has Juventus’ Gianluca Frabotta.

Beck spent most of last season on loan at Scottish club Dundee, who recently signed left-back Ziyad Larkeche on loan from QPR.

The Wrexham-born Beck is a Wales Under-21 international and has also been on loan at Bolton.

Marti Cifuentes has admitted that QPR “cannot afford” to let players such as Paal see out the final year of their contract and potentially leave the club on a free transfer.

Head coach Cifuentes said: “We as a club cannot afford to have players that are in the last year of their contract and still being an important asset for the club.

“So we need to find this balance between continuity and keeping good (financial) health.

“(Having) Said that, Ken is a very good player. I think he has been showing that since my arrival and I’m very happy with him.”







