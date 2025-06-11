QPR keen on Reading defender Mbengue

QPR are keen on Reading defender Amadou Mbengue.

The France-born 23-year-old, who has played for Senegal at Under-23 level, is out of contract this summer and Rangers are looking to take him to Loftus Road.

He joined Reading on a free transfer from Metz in 2022 and has since made 109 appearances for the League One club.

Watford, Preston and Charlton are among other Championship clubs to have also shown an interest in Mbengue, who can play at centre-back, right-back or as a defensive midfielder.