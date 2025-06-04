Williams set to return to QPR full-time

Ben Williams is set to return to being based full-time at QPR.

Williams was brought in as director of performance during the summer of 2023.

He became a key figure, overseeing the club’s sports science, medical, physiotherapy and nutrition departments.

Having been credited for Rangers picking up substantially fewer injuries during the following season – previous campaigns had been blighted by injuries to key players – Williams landed the role of director of high performance with NBA outfit Brooklyn Nets and continued to work for QPR on a consultancy basis.

That attracted criticism, particularly in light of Rangers being beset by injuries last season.

He will now be based at the club again from this summer.

Prior to joining QPR, Williams worked for French club Nice, cycling team Ineos Grenadiers and sailing team Ineos Britannia (now Athena Racing).