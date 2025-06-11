Stéphan looks set to take over at QPR

Julien Stéphan looks set to take over as QPR head coach.

Talks have taken place with the 44-year-old Frenchman and an agreement in principle now appears to be in place for him to take the job.

Rangers have been looking for a successor to Marti Cifuentes, who was axed in April and has since been on gardening leave.

Stéphan has had two spells in charge of his hometown club Rennes and in 2019 led them to the French Cup – the club’s first trophy in 48 years.

After an 18-month stint at Strasbourg, who sacked him in 2023, he returned to Rennes, but left last November after a bad run of results.