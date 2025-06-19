Barnsley are looking to sign goalkeeper Murphy Cooper on loan from QPR.

The 23-year-old, previously known as Murphy Mahoney, is in line for a new contract at Rangers and another loan move.

He spent last season on loan at Stevenage, who wanted him to return to them, and there has also been interest from Bolton.

But Cooper, who has made two first-team appearances for QPR and also been on loan at Swindon, looks set to join the Tykes.

Meanwhile, new head coach Julien Stephan is set to be joined at QPR by Alou Diarra.