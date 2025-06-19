Diarra set to join Stephan at QPR

Alou Diarra is likely to join Julien Stephan at QPR.

Former Rennes and Strasbourg boss Stephan is taking over as head coach at Rangers and is set to bring former France international Diarra with him to west London.

Diarra’s playing career included spells at Charlton, West Ham and Liverpool – although he made just two league starts for the Hammers and did not play at all for Liverpool.

His other clubs included Bayern Munich and French sides Marseille, Nice, Lens, Lyon, Bordeaux and Nancy.

Since retiring from playing, the 43-year-old has had coaching roles at Lens and Troyes. He is now in line for a return to London.

Denis Zanko, who has managed Laval, Le Mans and more recently Toulouse, is another possible option as Stephan’s right-hand man, but it currently looks like Diarra will be appointed.

Stephan will also be joined at QPR by analyst Rudy Cuni, who worked closely with him at Rennes.

The first signing of the Stephan era could be Reading defender Amadou Mbengue.

Rangers are trying to complete a deal for the out-of-contract 23-year-old but face competition from other clubs.