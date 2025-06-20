Two more offers made for QPR midfielder Varane

Rapid Vienna and Basel have made offers for QPR midfielder Jonathan Varane.

The approaches follow a recent bid tabled by Spanish club Espanyol, which fell short of Rangers’ valuation of the Frenchman.

The offers made by Austrian outfit Rapid and the Swiss champions are also expected to be rejected.

There might also soon be an offer from French club St Etienne, who have indicated that they are interested in Varane.

He moved to west London from Sporting Gijon last summer for an initial fee of £875,000 and has made 39 Championship appearances.

Meanwhile, new R’s head coach Julien Stephan is set to be joined at Loftus Road by Alou Diarra.

And goalkeeper Murphy Cooper is wanted by Barnsley.