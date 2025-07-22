Carlisle United are among clubs chasing QPR midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

The 24-year-old has recently been on trial with League Two side Walsall, who are expected to decide in the coming days whether they want to sign him.

There are plenty of other interested clubs and they include Carlisle, who are managed by former QPR boss Mark Hughes and were relegated to the National League last season.

Hughes is hoping to lead the Cumbrians back to the English Football League at the first time of asking and is keen to add Dixon-Bonner to his squad.

Dixon-Bonner was signed by QPR in October 2022 after leaving Liverpool. He was previously at Arsenal.

He has made 28 Championship appearances for Rangers, mostly as a substitute.

He impressed towards the end of the season before last and was therefore given a new contract in the summer of 2024.

But he has since found himself down the pecking order, making just three league appearances last season – all of them as a late substitute – and is very much surplus to requirements.

In March he joined Swedish second-tier side Västerås SK on loan.

Meanwhile, Luton have made an offer for R’s striker Charlie Kelman.

QPR are keen on Colchester forward Samson Tovide and are ready to let Alfie Lloyd leave on loan.

And new head coach Julien Stephan has said that Ilias Chair will play in the middle.