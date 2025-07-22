Luton make offer for QPR striker Kelman

Luton have made a bid for QPR striker Charlie Kelman.

Rangers are ready to cash in if they receive an attractive offer for the 23-year-old. There has also been an approach for him from Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC.

Kelman scored 21 League One goals on loan at Leyton Orient last season.

Luton, who went down from the Championship – the Hatters’ second successive relegation – therefore believe signing him would boost their chances of promotion from the third tier.

Kelman moved to west London from Southend United in October 2020. He has had two spells on loan at Orient and also been on loan at Gillingham and Wigan.

QPR want to add a striker to their squad this summer and are looking at a number of options, including Schalke’s Pape Meïssa Ba.

Talks have taken place with the German club about a potential deal for the 28-year-old to move to Loftus Road.

Ba, a Senegal international, joined Schalke in January from French second-tier side Grenoble. He previously also played in France for Red Star and Troyes.

Meanwhile, R’s head coach Julien Stephan says Ilias Chair will play in a central position under him.