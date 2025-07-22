Ilias Chair will get his wish and play in a central position for QPR under new head coach Julien Stephan.

Chair has previously played on the flank but made it clear to successive managers that he much preferred to operate in the number 10 role.

He played wide at the start of Rangers’ pre-season campaign but Stephan has since moved him inside – and made up his mind that Chair should stay there.

“Yes, he will play there,” Stephan revealed.

“He is able to link, especially the link between the midfielders and the striker. I think this is good for us.

“He started the first (friendly) games in different positions but now in my mind it’s more clear how I want to use Ilias.

“You will probably see him more in the centre and not on the wing. We have other players who are more specific for playing on the wing and I like Ilias in the middle.”

Rangers will play Cardiff City in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday afternoon.

Karamoko Dembele is a doubt, having picked up a heavy knock during Friday’s win against French side Toulouse, but Nicolas Madsen is expected to return after a recent injury.