Karamoko Dembele is a doubt for QPR’s pre-season friendly against Cardiff.

Rangers will play the Welsh side in a behind-closed-doors game on Wednesday and Dutch outfit SC Heerenveen at Loftus Road three days later.

Dembele, who missed much of last season through injury, was substituted at half-time in Friday’s match against Toulouse in France after taking a heavy knock towards the end of the first half.

The injury does not currently appear to be overly serious, but head coach Julien Stephan is unsure whether Dembele will feature against the Bluebirds.

“He struggled at the end of the first half, so we didn’t want to take any risks,” Stephan explained.

“I’m not sure if he will be OK for Wednesday, but I hope perhaps for next Saturday or the next game. I don’t think it’s a long injury.”

Nicolas Madsen watched Friday’s match, having trained with the squad, and is expected to return to action on Wednesday following injury.

Liam Morrison also sat out the Toulouse game, because of a knock, but like Madsen is expected to resume full training on Monday.

Jonathan Varane, who did not travel with the squad, is currently on course to return slightly later

Stephan said: “Nico will restart (full) training sessions on Monday so probably will play a few minutes on Wednesday and more on Saturday.

“For the other players it’s probably next week – for Michy and also for Jonathan Varane. Probably not this week but next week.”