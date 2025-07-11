Varane to miss QPR friendlies

Jonathan Varane will miss QPR’s pre-season friendlies in Spain and France.

The midfielder did not travel with the squad because of what appears to be a minor injury and is instead staying in London for treatment.

Rangers will play CD Castellón on Saturday and Toulouse in Perpignan next Friday.

Michael Frey and Nicolas Madsen, who are nursing injuries, and Charlie Kelman, who has been ill, did not travel either but are expected to join the squad at their base in Girona, Spain, in the coming days.

Rayan Kolli will not be involved and neither will Jake Clarke-Salter – the defender had hip surgery in January and will remain sidelined for some time.