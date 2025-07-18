QPR beat Toulouse in friendly in France

QPR continued their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Toulouse in Perpignan.

The French side were ahead and well on top before Rangers scored twice late in the first half.

They drew level when Paul Smyth’s cross from the right appeared to sneak in at the far post without the lurking Jimmy Dunne getting a touch.

And Zan Celar, who earlier volleyed agianst the post, scored with a penalty after Smyth had been fouled.

QPR: Walsh; Dunne (Bennie 65), Mbengue (Amadson 65), Akindelini (Cook 65), Esquerdinha (Larkeche 65); Field (Pearman 65), Morgan (Tuck 65): Dembele (Poku 45), Chair (Vale 65), Smyth (Sutton 55); Celar (Kelman 65).