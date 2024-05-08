Cifuentes tips Dixon-Bonner for bright future at QPR

Marti Cifuentes says he believes Elijah Dixon-Bonner is capable of taking on a greater role for QPR.

The midfielder, 23, who was signed in 2002 after leaving Liverpool, made nine starts for Rangers this season and 16 appearances in total.

His contract is due to expire this summer and he has been offered a new deal. A number of lower-division clubs have shown an interest in him.







Boss Cifuentes said: “He’s a good player, a young player that can develop a lot and can help us a lot in the future.”

Rangers confirmed on Tuesday that the club have taken up an option to extend Jimmy Dunne’s contract.

Goalkeeper Joe Walsh is also among the out-of-contract players in line for a new deal.

The 22-year-old made his Championship debut in Saturday’s win at Coventry, having enjoyed a loan spell at Accrington Stanley earlier in the season.

“Walshy has worked really hard. I think the loan that he had helped him a lot – he came back with a lot of confidence,” said Cifuentes.







