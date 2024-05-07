QPR confirm Dunne’s contract extension

QPR have confirmed they have triggered an option to extend Jimmy Dunne’s contract.

The defender, 26, was signed from Burnley in 2021 on a three-year deal, which included an option to extend his contract by a further year.

Dunne has made 101 Championship appearances for the R’s and played a key role in helping the club stay in the Championship, scoring a spectacular late winner against Birmingham City, who went on to be relegated.







Primarily a centre-back, the Irishman has impressed since being deployed at right-back by boss Marti Cifuentes.

“I am really happy to be staying at QPR,” Dunne told the club website.

“Everyone know how much I love this club and everything it stands for.

“This has been a tough season, a real roller coaster, and I am looking forward to the break but am also excited about the future.”

On Monday the club confirmed the departure of Osman Kakay, who is being released at the end of his contract.







