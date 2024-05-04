Coventry v QPR player ratings

QPR ended a tumultuous 2023/24 Championship season in style, with a 2-1 win at Coventry. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Joe Walsh: 8

Some nervous early moments on his full league debut but was otherwise excellent. Caught every cross comfortably and made two excellent saves in the second half.

Reggie Cannon: 7

First start since March and had his work cut out against lively fellow American Haji Wright. Did well up until the final five minutes when Wright got past him to cross for Jamie Allen to head home. But otherwise was solid.

Steve Cook: 8

Made captain by Marti Cifuentes and led impressively from the back and made some timely blocks as Coventry pressed hard in the second half. A worthy winner of the player of the season award.

Morgan Fox: 8

Handed a rare start. Was excellent at the heart of the defence and scored his first goal in more than four years.

Kenneth Paal: 6

A better defensive display than recent weeks. Dealt with everything that Coventry threw at him comfortably.

Issac Hayden: 7

A decent shift in midfield. Made some timely interceptions and used the ball well. Has proved to be an excellent loan signing from Newcastle and played his part in Rangers’ Championship survival. Replaced midway through the second half.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 7

Another player handed a rare start and more than justified his inclusion by setting up Ilias Chair for the Rangers opener by evading two challenges on the touchline to tee up the QPR number 10’s superb strike.

Lucas Andersen: 7

Warmed the palms of Coventry keeper Brad Collins from distance in the first half and was tidy in possession before being withdrawn in the second half. Set up Fox’s goal with a fine free-kick from the right of the Coventry box.

Chris Willock: 7

Lively in spells in what might well be his final appearance in a QPR shirt as his contract expires this summer.

Ilias Chair: 9

Scored a magnificent goal from 30 yards which he curled past Collins and off the post. Was a threat throughout and unlucky not to make it 3-0 when his shot come back off the post. Has ended the season very strongly in a mirror-image of the team.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Worked hard up front in a lone role and his run off the ball created the space for Chair to advance on goal and smash home from distance.

Sam Field: 7

Brought on for the final half-hour. Was his usual efficient self in the middle of the park, broke up play well and used the ball intelligently.

Jack Colback: 7

Another solid presence in midfield after being introduced in the second half.

Albert Adomah: 6

Came off the bench for a final appearance for the club.







