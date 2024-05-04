Resurgent Rangers end season with third straight win

Coventry 1 QPR 2 33' Chair 40' Fox 83' Allen

Ilias Chair and Morgan Fox scored as QPR ended the season with a third consecutive win.

Chair rifled in a cracking strike to open the scoring and Fox doubled the lead by bundling the ball in at the far post following Lucas Andersen’s corner.

Chair almost scored with another long-range strike which was pushed onto the post by keeper Brad Collins.

Jamie Allen pulled one back late on for Coventry when he headed in Haji Wright’s cross.

The results means Rangers, who spent most of the season in the relegation zone, ended the campaign in 18th place, with 56 points.

They were six points from safety and had lost six matches in a row when Marti Cifuentes took over as head coach following the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth at the end of October.

Rangers also ended the season with two more Championship wins than Watford, who thrashed them 4-0 on the opening day, after which Ainsworth suggested the Hornets would finish as champions.

Also on a positive note for the R’s, keeper Joe Walsh made his league debut for the club and produced a number of saves.

QPR: Walsh, Cannon, Cook, Fox, Paal (Smyth 93); Dixon-Bonner (Armstrong 81), Hayden (Field 62); Willock (Adomah 62), Andersen (Colback 62), Chair; Dykes.

Subs not used: Salamon, Larkeche, Dunne, Clarke-Salter.







