QPR keen on Colchester forward Tovide

QPR are keen on Colchester United striker Samson Tovide.

The 21-year-old east Londoner scored seven League Two goals last season, although he missed two months of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

He has made 84 league appearances in total – including 27 as a substitute – and scored 13 goals.

Several other clubs have shown an interest in Tovide.

QPR are looking to add pace and power to their attacking options and Tovide fits the bill.

So too does Schalke’s Pape Meïssa Ba. Talks have taken place with the German club about a potential deal for the Senegal international, 28, to move to Loftus Road.

Meanwhile, Luton have made an offer for R’s striker Charlie Kelman.

And Alfie Lloyd is set to leave on loan.