QPR forward Alfie Lloyd is set to leave the club on loan.

Lloyd, 22, currently looks likely to be playing in League One this season, with several third-tier clubs having shown an interest in him.

Signed from Yeovil four years ago, he made 31 appearances last season, mostly as a substitute.

However, those outings came largely because Rangers were beset by injuries.

And with his first-team prospects looking likely to be limited this time around, the club are currently willing to let him out on loan in order for Lloyd to get regular game time.

Meanwhile, Luton have made an offer for R’s striker Charlie Kelman.

And new head coach Julien Stephan has said that Ilias Chair will play in the middle.