QPR’s Dixon-Bonner joins Swedish club on loan

Elijah Dixon-Bonner has joined Swedish second-tier side Västerås SK on loan from QPR until 8 July.

Dixon-Bonner, 24, was signed in October 2022 after leaving Liverpool. He was previously at Arsenal.

He has made 28 Championship appearances for Rangers, mostly as a substitute.

He impressed towards the end of last season and was therefore given a new contract in the summer.

But he has found himself down the pecking order, making just three league appearances this season – all of them as a late substitute.

The Swedish campaign runs from late March to the middle of November. Västerås SK were relegated from the top flight last season.







