Mark Warburton has indicated he is reluctant to blood more QPR youngsters during the run-in to the season.

The Rangers manager has a reputation for developing youth and has looked to do so since taking over at Loftus Road last year.

But he insists his team’s play-off hopes receding will not make him more likely to introduce other youngsters for the final matches of the campaign.

“I don’t agree with doing that,” Warburton explained.

“I think people earn their places. The young ones come in because they’re good enough and can come in.

“When you pull the shirt on you’ve got points to play for. You want to finish as high as you possibly can.



“I’m all about young players – all about blooding them and giving them an opportunity.

“But you’ve got to make sure that we go out to win every single game that we play.

“That has to be the philosophy and will never change while I’m in charge, that’s for sure.”

Charlton next for QPR

Rangers went six matches unbeaten prior to Championship matches being suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

That run moved them to within six points of the play-off places, raising hopes of a late challenge for promotion.



But they resumed their season with a 1-0 loss at home to strugglers Barnsley.

The defeat them 13th in the table and still on 50 points – now seven points adrift of the top six with eight games remaining.

They face a London derby on Saturday at Charlton, where Geoff Cameron will be available again.

Cameron, who will be staying at Rangers for another year, was suspended for the Barnsley game, having been sent off during the 3-1 win at Preston before the season was paused.







