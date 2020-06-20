Terrible QPR display angers boss Warburton

QPR boss Mark Warburton saw his side restart their season with a terrible performance and admitted: “We let ourselves down.”

Rangers were beaten 1-0 at home by struggling Barnsley, whose victory lifted them off the bottom of the Championship table.

Warburton’s team went six matches unbeaten prior to the season being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That took them to within six points of the play-off places but hopes of a late promotion challenge are now all but over.

“As a team we let ourselves down today,” Warburton said.

“We had to manage the game better. We were really poor for the first 45 minutes. We were 1-0 down and it could have been two.

“In the second half we were much better but still probably only six out of 10. Still no shots on goal.

“Then we created chances and you have to take those chances – even when you’re playing below your best you’ve got to take your chances.

“We weren’t troubled in the second half and we moved the ball quicker. But then at that point you have to take your chances and we didn’t do that.”

Warburton also admitted that the loss of three experienced players had affected Rangers badly.

Geoff Cameron was suspended, while Marc Pugh and captain Grant Hall recently left the club as their contracts were about to expire.

Pugh was not going to be retained so departed by mutual consent, while Hall turned down a contract offer.

“You don’t normally lose players with nine games to go, but that’s where we are right now and you have to adjust,” Warburton said.

“The club wants to keep its best players but also maintain financial discipline in what is a very difficult economic climate.”

