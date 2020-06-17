Geoff Cameron will stay at QPR for another season.

Rangers will trigger an option to extend the American’s contract by a further year.

Cameron, who will turn 35 next month, was signed a year ago after leaving Stoke City, having been on loan from the Potters last season.

He has made 28 Championship appearances for QPR this term and 47 for the club in total.









Marc Pugh, who also joined the R’s last summer on a one-year deal with the option of a further year, left Loftus Road this week by mutual agreement.

Pugh’s contract option meant he would have been entitled to a 12-month deal had he made another appearance for Mark Warburton’s side this season.

Praise for ‘fantastic professional’ Pugh

Rangers were not planning to retain the 33-year-old, partly for financial reasons.

“The changing economic situation has had a huge impact and tough decisions such as this are therefore required,” director of football Les Ferdinand told the club website.

Pugh would therefore have not been selected for the remaining matches of the campaign – and both parties agreed he should move on sooner rather than later.

“When situations such as this arise I very much prefer direct dialogue and honest conversations,” manager Warburton said.



“Marc is a fantastic professional and he deserves to be treated with absolute respect.

“The simple reality is we, as a club, are not in a position to be able to provide a further 12-month contract to Marc.

“I have no interest in disrespecting Marc by simply not playing him and having him train as hard as he always does with no prospect of being involved.

“Marc understands the position and, typically, has been great to deal with regarding the situation.”

Meanwhile, QPR assistant manager John Eustace has said he believes Bright Osayi-Samuel would benefit from staying at the club.







