QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has insisted he has no plans to return to Newcastle – for the time being at least.

Ferdinand has been linked with a return to St James’ Park partly because Jamie Reuben, currently a QPR director, is involved in a proposed takeover of the Tyneside club.

Reports have claimed that Reuben has a close relationship with Ferdinand and could use his apparent influence to install the former England striker and help Newcastle sign Ebere Eze.

Reuben is not involved in the day-to-day running of Rangers.

Ferdinand spent two years of his playing career at Newcastle, who signed him from QPR in 1995.

He returned to Loftus Road in 2014, initially with the title of head of football operations, and says he plans to stay.

“I’ve got a job to finish here at QPR. When I went here, I said I wasn’t going to QPR to try and cut my teeth in the role,” he told Newcastle Fans TV, as reported by The Chronicle.

“I’ve gone here to do a job and the job’s not completed yet.

“I love Newcastle United. I had a great time there, but I want to finish what I’m doing at QPR before I look at doing anything else.

“At some stage, I’d love to be back involved in the club if the opportunity came about.

“But at this moment, like I say, I’m very much committed to what I’m doing at QPR.”

Eze speculation continues

Eze continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace want the Rangers forward – West London Sport revealed in January that an approach for Eze from Palace had been rejected, having initially revealed that the Eagles were showing an interest in him.

Several other clubs have been linked with Eze as his reputation has grown, including Newcastle.

Ferdinand added: “If you pay enough money for him, you can get him to come!

“I’ll be giving him a glowing report in terms of what it’s like up there.

“It’s a great place to go and play football but as long as you lot match our asking price, you can have him no problem!

“People have been asking me about him. He’s probably in the top six players I’ve seen.

“He’d be in the top six easily in terms of his ability to control and pass the ball. I think the rest of it will come.

“He’s still got bags of energy and he’s got to know how to use that energy in the right areas and how he’s going to be effective using his energy in the right areas.

“He’s got so much more to come, but he will be a superstar if he keeps his head on and goes to the right place.”







