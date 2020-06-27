QPR youngster lined up for new loan deal

Cork City are hoping to agree an extension to QPR youngster Deshane Dalling’s loan deal, The Echo reports.

Dalling, 21, joined the League of Ireland side in February after West London Sport had revealed he was set to move there on loan.

The Irish season was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic and is due to resume on 31 July.

And Cork’s newspaper say manager Neale Fenn is looking to have Dalling back for his side’s home game against Bohemians.

The winger was signed by QPR in 2017 following a trial after after he was released by Huddersfield, who signed him from non-League Staines Town.

Dalling made his debut for the R’s in January when he came on as a late substitute against Swansea in the FA Cup – his only first-team appearance so far.







