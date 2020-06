Grant Hall is leaving QPR after rejecting a contract offer from the club.

Hall, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the month, is departing with immediate effect and will not be involved in the final matches of the season.

The Rangers captain, 28, has been at Loftus Road since 2015, when he was picked up on a free transfer after being released by Tottenham.

He has made 119 Championship appearances for the R’s.