Angel Rangel has signed a short-term contract extension at QPR.

Rangel’s contract was due to expire at the end of the month and the short extension ensures he will be available for Rangers’ remaining games of the season.

West London Sport revealed on Thursday morning that the deal was about to be agreed.

The veteran defender, who will turn 38 in November, moved to Loftus Road in 2018 after being released by Swansea City, where he spent 11 years.

Rangel has made 39 Championship appearances for QPR, with 19 of them coming this season.

Grant Hall and Marc Pugh, who were also approaching the end of their contracts, recently left the club by mutual consent.

Rangers were not planning to take up an option to extend Pugh’s contract, while Hall rejected the offer of a new deal.

Rangel, on the other hand, will see out the season with the R’s and Geoff Cameron will be staying for another year.

Rangel told West London Sport in April that he hoped to be retained for another season.







