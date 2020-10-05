Stones sign ex-Chelsea youngster Askew – but Williams is set for quick exit

Former Chelsea youngster Jake Askew has signed for Wealdstone after impressing manager Dean Brennan in training.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper had played for the Blues since Under-9 level but has joined the Stones following his release from the club.









He is available for tomorrow’s season opener away at Yeovil – the home clash with Chesterfield had to be postponed on Saturday because of a waterlogged pitch.

But new signing Alex Dyer will not travel down south because the club are still waiting on international clearance to finalise the deal, which is expected to come through on Wednesday.

The deal to bring in Kundai Benyu has been given international clearance but he could miss the game tomorrow with a slight ankle injury, while Connor Stevens is also expected to be out.

Wealdstone are now likely to pause their recruitment until the specifics of the government’s National League relief package are more clear.

But defender Jay Williams is set to leave despite only joining the club three weeks ago after his departure from Northampton Town.

The decision has been taken by the player and his agent because he could not be guaranteed game time.







