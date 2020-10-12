Wealdstone boss Brennan wants Premier League youngsters on loan

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is hoping to add loan players to his squad.

The club have lined up deals for Premier League youngsters but completing the signings will depend on whether or not they move to EFL clubs before Friday’s domestic transfer deadline.









Brennan has already added to his squad through the likes of Kundai Benyu and Jorome Slew but believes more signings are needed following a 1-0 defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

“I can’t wait for this deadline to be out the way because then we can go into the loan market and add a bit of strength and quality from category one Premier League clubs that we’ve lined up loans for,” he said.

“If they don’t get league loans it filters down to us so I think every manager of clubs like ourselves will be looking to do the exact same thing.

“You can agree stuff in principle with football friends and stuff like that and people you know in the game. I’ve been in it a long time so I know a lot of people.

“There is some lined up and some earmarked that we’ve enquired about but until Friday ends we won’t know. Realistically, next Monday we’ll know if we can get a few players in on loan or not.”

The Stones play their first home game of the National League season tomorrow, against Stockport County, with no fresh injury concerns for Brennan.

Defender Connor Stevens will be assessed prior to the fixture as they look for their first league win of the campaign.







