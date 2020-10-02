Wealdstone boss Brennan sets targets for squad ahead of new National League season

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan has revealed that he has once again set his squad a points target this season as they prepare to get their National League campaign off to a start at home to Chesterfield.

Brennan set his side a points tally to aim for last season as his side won the National League South title in his first year in charge.









The Stones boss has decided to do the same again and is feeling optimistic ahead of the new campaign.

“We’ve set a points target. I’m one of those people where if you reach for the moon you might just get the stars,” he said.

“I think it’s very important that we set goals. Individual goals for players scoring goals, creating goals, clean sheets for defenders.

“All of those targets are ones players want to achieve and if everyone reaches the goals that we’ve set them we’ll have a very successful season.”

Brennan has a fully fit squad to choose from, including new signings Jorome Slew, Adel Gafaiti and Charlie Wakefield, but the club is waiting for international clearance on Kundai Benyu and Alex Dyer.

The Stones then travel away to Yeovil and Dagenham & Redbridge before hosting Stockport County and Brennan believes the first run of games will be a big test for his team.

He added: “I think the first five games are very tough for us, they’re all ex-League clubs. Chesterfield 20-odd years ago were in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

“With us being part-time and going up against probably 20 or 21 clubs that are full-time, it’s going to be difficult.

“We’ve got a gameplan of how we want to play. I think we want to impact the level with how we play.

“But some days we’re going to have to adapt and maybe sometimes play on the break with our pace.”

There was some doubt over whether the National League season would start this weekend due to fans not being allowed in grounds but the government has now agreed to provide a rescue package for clubs.







