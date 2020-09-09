Wealdstone players attracting interest – Brennan

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan admits there has been plenty of interest shown in his players this summer.

The Stones won the National League South title last season following a successful summer of recruitment which saw the club bring in the likes of Dennon Lewis, Michee Efete, Michael Phillips and many others.









Lewis has attracted the interest of Charlton, who took him on trial for a week, but are currently operating under transfer restrictions.

And Brennan says there has been interest shown in more members of his squad.

“There has been interest,” he said.

“A lot of players last year that won the title had low stock and now they’ve got high stock.

“From our point of view everyone is under contract. I hope everyone is focused on what we’re trying to achieve this season.

“We have got a very low wage bill, if not the lowest in the division, so we understand that.

“When clubs like our players they’ve just got to approach us in the right way and we go from there and see what happens.”

Wealdstone will play Chesterfield at home in their first game back in the National League on October 3, followed by a trip to Yeovil Town.







