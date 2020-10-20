Chelsea v Sevilla player ratings

Chelsea began their Champions League campaign by gaining a point from an intriguing game against Sevilla. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Edouard Mendy: 7

Back in the side after injury, Mendy did not put a foot wrong, making a couple of fine saves, using the ball well and instilling some much-needed confidence in the back four.







Reece James: 8

Once again James was excellent, and caught the eye for his defensive work as well as his trademark crossing. His positional play looks increasingly assured and the threat he always poses on the right is a huge asset for Frank Lampard’s side.

Thiago Silva: 8

A welcome return for Silva, whose organisational skills and very presence helps settle those around him. His calmness and one-touch passing is a skill that will help bring many a chance this season.

Kurt Zouma: 5

Zouma had a poor game on the back of his costly error in the 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday. He lost possession in dangerous areas too often and never seemed comfortable.

Ben Chilwell: 7

He got forward plenty and as a consequence Sevilla were quick to try to exploit the space he vacated. His pace got him out of a couple of sticky moments and also got him in some fine attacking positions, notably when he was unlucky not to score with a far-post header.

Jorginho: 6

Tried to be more progressive with his passing and set up several promising attacks. But he was sensibly replaced just after the hour having been cautioned early on.

N’Golo Kante: 6

The French midfielder contributed in typical fashion, providing the legs in central areas and leading the attempts to match Sevilla’s hustle-and-bustle approach.

Christian Pulisic: 7

A second consecutive start for Pulisic, who improved steadily and looked particularly sharp when he switched to the left flank after the break.

Kai Havertz: 6

There were some typically stylish moments from the German, but the Spanish side’s high press and willingness to gamble to win possession meant he struggled to get much time on the ball in crowded midfield areas.

Mason Mount: 6

An industrious performance from the England midfielder but his contribution was mainly restricted to ensuring he did his defensive work and retained his shape, which he did with little trouble.

Timo Werner: 7

He was a major threat in behind and was unfortunate not to score in a impressive first half in which he also scuffed a good chance wide, but increasingly struggled to retain he ball under intense pressure and appeared more frustrated after the interval.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Given 30 minutes to shine, Ziyech sent in a couple of inviting crosses and fulfilled his defensive duties but was not as involved as he would have liked.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

The Croatian was bright and influential in his almost 30 minutes on the pitch.







