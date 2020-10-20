Chelsea draw with Sevilla in Champions League opener

Chelsea 0 Sevilla 0

Chelsea had to settle for a draw in their opening Champions League Group E game.

They were caused problems by Sevilla, who were on the front foot for much of the first half.







The Blues were better after the interval and visiting keeper Bono dealt with headers from Kurt Zouma and Ben Chilwell and a low shot from Timo Werner.

Chelsea, with fit-again keeper Edouard Mendy back in goal, struggled to create clear-cut chances but looked more solid at the back.

That will please boss Frank Lampard, whose side face Manchester United away in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho (Kovacic 65), Kante, Mount (Ziyech 61), Havertz, Pulisic (Hudson-Odoi 90), Werner (Abraham 90).

Subs not used: Kepa, Caballero, Rugider, Christensen, Tomori, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Giroud.







