Lampard praises Silva after Chelsea draw

Frank Lampard praised Thiago Silva after Chelsea opened their Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla.

Chelsea, vulnerable defensively during much of Lampard’s reign as boss, looked much more solid at the back.







Veteran centre-back Silva’s return to the side made a big difference.

“I thought he was very good,” Lampard said.

“I spoke about quality and experience before the game and he brought both of those and that affects others around him.

“He was a big plus in terms of us getting a clean sheet.”

Lampard also played down the significance of an injury Silva appeared to pick up in the second half.

The Brazilian seemed to land awkwardly after an important headed clearance.

But Lampard said: “He hasn’t flagged it up straightaway so I think we are okay.”







