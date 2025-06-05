Cox returns to Wealdstone as manager

Former Wealdstone captain and coach Sam Cox has been appointed as the club’s new manager.

The 34-year-old, who also played for Hayes & Yeading, replaces Neil Gibson, who recently left the role after guiding the Stones to National League safety last season.

Gibson took over in January after Matt Taylor quit to take over at Solihull Moors, but the Welshman recently stood down – partly because of the playing budget being cut for new season.

Cox himself previously kept Wealdstone in the fifth tier – as caretaker boss at the end of the season before last.

He started his playing career at Tottenham and had a youth coaching role at the Premier League club before returning to Wealdstone as first-team coach in January 2024.

Having ended that season in interim charge after Stuart Maynard departed for Notts County, he left the Stones to take over as Oxford City manager but was sacked after a short spell in the job.

Cox, who made 80 appearances for Wealdstone between 2016 and 2019, said: “I’m honoured and thrilled to be back at Wealdstone in this role.

“When I took charge as interim, the reaction from the players, staff and supporters was incredible – and together we achieved something special.

“I know the potential we have here and I’m determined to build on that. Our ambition is clear: create a culture of hard work, unity and continuous improvement and I’m fully committed to giving everything to see Wealdstone thrive.”

Cox, who played international football for Guyana, holds a UEFA ‘A’ coaching licence.

“Sam is not only highly respected at the Stones, he is also one of the finest young coaches we have in our game,” said Wealdstone chairman Rory Fitzgerald.

“Throughout the 23/24 run-in he demonstrated an ability to motivate players, demand high standards and cultivate a positive environment in the dressing room.

“We are excited to work with him again and confident he will build a squad capable of competing in the National League.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Kallum Cesay has left Wealdstone to join Salford City.