Manager Taylor leaves Wealdstone to take over as Moors boss

Manager Matt Taylor has left Wealdstone to take over at Solihull Moors.

The Midlands club, currently seventh in the National League table and aiming for a play-off place, triggered a clause in Taylor’s contract enabling him to hold talks.

Taylor, 43, subsequently accepted an offer from them and stepped down as Stones boss after just eight months in the job.

He leaves with the team 21st in the National League – the final relegation spot.

Hammersmith-born former Chelsea player Paul Hughes, who was Taylor’s assistant, is staying at the club and has been placed in caretaker charge while a new manager is sought.

In a statement, the Wealdstone board said: “We would like to express our gratitude to Matt for his efforts and contributions during his time with the Stones.

“Despite facing an unprecedented spate of injuries, Matt demonstrated exceptional effort and professionalism.

“His leadership was instrumental in guiding the team to the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in over 40 years, a remarkable achievement that will long be remembered by everyone associated with the club.

“Whilst we are disappointed to lose Matt, we place on record our heartfelt thanks for his hard work and dedication during his tenure.

“We wish him every success in his new role at Solihull Moors and in all his future endeavors.”

Hughes will be in charge for Saturday's away match against Fylde – the team immediately below Wealdstone in the table.








