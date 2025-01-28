Wealdstone appoint Gibson as manager

Wealdstone have appointed Neil Gibson as their new manager.

The Welshman, 45, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and replaces Matt Taylor, who recently left to take over at Solihull Motors.

And the West Midlands side will be the Stones’ opponents for Gibson’s first match in charge, at Grosvenor Vale on Saturday.

He has previously managed Wales’ Under-21 side as well as Welsh clubs Prestatyn Town, Flint Town United and Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Prestatyn won the Welsh Cup and reached the second qualifying round of the Europa League under Gibson, who later guided Nomads to a Welsh Cup triumph too, as well as qualification for the Uefa Conference League twice.

Gibson’s assistant will be former Liverpool, Wrexham, Tranmere and Wales international forward Lee Jones.

Hammersmith-born former Chelsea player Paul Hughes, who was Taylor’s assistant before recently being installed as caretaker boss, has left the club along with Peter Stanford.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Wealdstone and excited about the challenge ahead,” said Gibson.

In a statement, the club’s board said: “Neil is someone we have monitored for some time and brings a wealth of experience, a track record of success and a clear vision for the future.

“We were seeking a high-quality coach and manager who shares our values and understands the importance of the culture we have created across the squad and football club.

“We are confident that he is the right person to lead the Stones to new heights and continue building on our proud history.”







