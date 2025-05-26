Manager Gibson leaves as Wealdstone face budget cut

Neil Gibson has left Wealdstone after just four months as manager – and just three weeks after the club escaped relegation from the National League.

Welshman Gibson took over in January after Matt Taylor had quit to take over at Solihull Moors.

And after the Stones had struggled near the bottom of the table, they dramatically stayed up after they beat Halifax on the final day of the campaign and Taylor’s side drew with Dagenham & Redbridge, sending the east London club down.

However, Wealdstone still face a budget cut for next season and Gibson and assistant manager Lee Jones have left by mutual consent, the club said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

The statement added: “This decision follows a number of challenges that have made continuing in their roles increasingly difficult. In particular it has not proved possible for Neil and Lee to relocate from Wales to Ruislip given the current cost of living.

“These circumstances have made it particularly hard to operate as a full-time management team based locally – something the club has always seen as vital for success and cohesion at this level.

“Additionally, the club has taken the difficult but necessary decision to reduce the first-team playing budget for the 2025/26 season in order to ensure long-term sustainability.

“While efforts to secure investment in the club continue, no new funding has yet materialised. The financial reality means we must live within our means and not put the future of Wealdstone FC at risk.

“Both parties recognise that in light of these financial constraints, it would be increasingly difficult to meet shared ambitions on and off the pitch. As such, it was agreed that a mutual parting of ways was in the best interests of both the club and the management team.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to Neil and Lee for their commitment and professionalism during their time at Wealdstone FC.

“We congratulate them on securing our National League status for the 2025/26 season, following the dramatic 3-1 victory over FC Halifax Town on the final day.

“They leave with our deepest appreciation and very best wishes for the future.”

The club say the search for a new manager is already under way.