Wealdstone avoid relegation on dramatic final day

Wealdstone avoided relegation on a dramatic final day of the National League season.

The Stones began the day in the drop zone, needing to beat Halifax Town at Grosvenor Vale to have any chance of staying up.

They won 3-1 and, in an ironic twist, Matt Taylor’s Solihull Moors netting a second-half equaliser to draw 1-1 with Dagenham & Redbridge kept his former club up and sent the east London side down.

It means a sixth season in the fifth tier for the Ruislip-based club.

They have managed to stay up after a troubled campaign in which Taylor quit in January to take over as Solihull boss and was replaced by Neil Gibson, who has kept them in the division.

They scored three times during the first 25 minutes during a frenetic start by Gibson’s men as they looked to save themselves.

Jack Cook got the all-important opener, Kallum Cesay doubled the lead and Mustapha Carayol made it 3-0.

Luca Thomas pulled a goal back for Halifax, but more importantly Dagenham were leading at that stage and the Stones were heading down – but Taylor’s side levelled.