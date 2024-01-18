Maynard leaves Stones to become Notts County boss

Stuart Maynard has been appointed as Notts County head coach.

The 43-year-old has left Wealdstone, where he spent three years as boss, and departs with the club established in mid-table in the National League.

Assistant boss Matt Saunders and first-team coach Craig Saunders have also left the Stones to join Maynard at Meadow Lane.

Maynard has replaced Luke Williams, who recently left the League Two club to take over at Swansea City.

A statement by the Wealdstone board read: “As sad as we are to lose Stuart, he leaves with nothing but our best wishes and gratitude.

“There is great affection for Stuart and his management team across the club. They have returned the Stones to the pinnacle of non-League football after 32 years and established the club within the division, playing a brand of football that has drawn praise from many across the National League and the EFL.

“Our achievements as a part-time club under Stuart since his appointment have inevitably attracted interest from other clubs, and we recognise that the opportunity to lead a club challenging for promotion to League One is impossible to turn down.

“Whilst everyone will miss Stuart, Matt, and Craig, our search for their successors commences immediately. We are committed to finding replacements who will build on the solid foundations that have been set and continue with the brand of football that has become synonymous with the Stones.”

Meanwhile, a statement by the Notts County board of directors read: “We have huge respect for the outstanding job he’s done at Wealdstone on limited resources.

“We believe he will thrive in a full-time environment and is an excellent fit for us in terms of his playing philosophy, which puts him in a strong position to settle in quickly and lead our continued push for promotion to League One.”

