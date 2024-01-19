Wealdstone sign defender Seaman on loan

Wealdstone have signed right-back Charlie Seaman on loan from Doncaster Rovers for the rest of the season.

The 24-year old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Hartlepool United, making 16 appearances – including one against the Stones – and scoring two goals.

He began his career at AFC Bournemouth and has had spells on loan Weymouth, Dundee United, Eastleigh and Maidstone United.

Meanwhile, Stones winger Dom Hutchinson is expected to extend his loan stay at St Albans City until the end of the season.

