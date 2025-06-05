Cesay joins Salford from Wealdstone

Salford City have signed midfielder Kallum Cesay from Wealdstone.

The 22-year-old Sierra Leone international has moved for an undisclosed fee and has signed a two-year contract with the League Two club.

Cesay played a key role in the Stones avoiding relegation from the National League last season.

He made 40 appearances and scored seven goals – with one of them coming in the all-important final-day win against Halifax.

Cesay was at Tottenham prior to joining Wealdstone in March last year.