Cesay joins Salford from Wealdstone
Salford City have signed midfielder Kallum Cesay from Wealdstone.
The 22-year-old Sierra Leone international has moved for an undisclosed fee and has signed a two-year contract with the League Two club.
Cesay played a key role in the Stones avoiding relegation from the National League last season.
He made 40 appearances and scored seven goals – with one of them coming in the all-important final-day win against Halifax.
Cesay was at Tottenham prior to joining Wealdstone in March last year.