Brentford set to snap up Chelsea youngster

Brentford are set to complete the signing of teenage midfielder Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea.

The 18-year-old from Isleworth has a year remaining on his Blues contract.







Peart-Harris has been with Chelsea since the age of eight and last season was joint top-scorer for the club’s development side.

But his future appears to lie elsewhere and a deal for him to join the Bees is close.

Meanwhile, Belgian club Genk are set to sign striker Ike Ugbo from Chelsea in the next 48 hours.








