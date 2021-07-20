Brentford set to snap up Chelsea youngster
Brentford are set to complete the signing of teenage midfielder Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea.
The 18-year-old from Isleworth has a year remaining on his Blues contract.
Peart-Harris has been with Chelsea since the age of eight and last season was joint top-scorer for the club’s development side.
But his future appears to lie elsewhere and a deal for him to join the Bees is close.
Meanwhile, Belgian club Genk are set to sign striker Ike Ugbo from Chelsea in the next 48 hours.