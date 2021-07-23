Brentford confirm signing of Peart-Harris from Chelsea

Brentford have confirmed the signing of teenage midfielder Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea.

The 18-year-old from Isleworth had a year remaining on his Blues contract.

He has joined the Bees for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year contract with the option of a further year.







Peart-Harris has been with Chelsea since the age of eight and last season was joint top-scorer for the club’s development side.

“Myles is a very talented young player and an exciting signing for us,” Bees boss Thomas Frank told his club’s website.

“Myles has great quality on the ball. He can score goals and deliver assists for us. He is great at arriving in the penalty area at the right time.

“There is also lots of development potential for our coaches to work with. We think there will be lots of areas where he will get better, particularly defensively, but he has some great attributes, and we believe we can maximise his potential.”

